Bozeman HRDC asking for donations of feminine hygiene

BOZEMAN- The Bozeman Warming Center is asking for a few donations to help keep operations moving smoothly.
The shelter runs completely on community support and provides a safe escape from the cold temperatures for many members of our community.
The shelter is asking for feminine hygiene products and cleaning supplies.
The goal is to provide people with the equipment they need so they don't have to worry about it.
“When the need is met it’s actually what’s not said because,” Adam Poeschl the Warming Center Outreach and Operations Manager said “You know if women come here and they have a warm safe place to sleep, they got their hygiene needs taken care of, they got food,…. they’re good.”
The goal of the Bozeman warning Center is to eventually help the individuals in the center find permanent housing.
Meeting basic needs in the center helps to begin the conversation towards that transition, reducing stress levels by taking the need for feminine hygiene products off the plate of someone helps them focus on more important things.
Many groups in Bozeman have already contributed but having more and hand helps down the road.
The center is also asking for household cleaning items, such as Pine-Sol, wipes and disposable gloves.
With cold and flu season in full effect the center wants to provide a clean germ-free environment for the people who use it.
