BOZEMAN - The 10th annual American Legion Memorial Day Parade ran down Bozeman's Main Street on Monday, bringing the city to a halt and drawing in thousands to pay tribute to our armed service members past and present.
There were 50 entries in this year's parade, all led by the Gold Star Families of Montana, who served as the grand marshals. All veterans were encouraged to walk or ride in the parade - and many took up that invitation.
Other features of the parade were the Bozeman Saddle-lites and the Bozeman-Belgrade High School Marching Band.
Montana is home to the second-highest number of veterans per capita nationwide. So despite the candy and smiles, the reason for the parade wasn't forgotten, even by the smallest of attendees.
Young Maryanne MacDonald, who was at the parade with her dad and friends, spoke about the importance of the day: "We remember all the people who fought for freedom and our country, and died for it," she explains.
The events ended at Bozeman's Sunset Hills Cemetery with a memorial service for the fallen.