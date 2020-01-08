BOZEMAN, Mont. - It seems no town is immune to the all-too-familiar story of "porch pirates" stealing deliveries from homes, including Bozeman. But this time, local homeowners are also dealing with a far more serious and troubling crime: the burning of an American flag that they had hanging outside.
Heather Brittingham is picking up the pieces of her American flag from her front yard on Tuesday afternoon. Heather and her husband John, an architecture professor at Montana State University, returned to their home on 7th Avenue near Cooper Park in Bozeman from a holiday trip late Friday night.
The next morning, they woke up to a burned flag on their porch.
“To wake up in the morning and have... to look out your window and see that, you know, something attached to your house was burned," Heather says, "[my reaction has been] disappointment, and I feel violated.”
Bozeman Police Captain Dana McNeil agrees, saying it is a "very cowardly act for somebody to come in under the cover of darkness and set fire to something of yours.”
The couple also had a number of packages stolen off of their porch. Bozeman Police, which is investigating the incidents, believe they happened between late Friday night or early Saturday morning.
John and Heather, who both have family members that have served in the armed forces, display the flag as a sign of respect and pride. They've never had a political sign in their yard and Heather says she and her husband have never tried to be politically polarizing.
John has lived in the house for 23 years, and Heather has been in it for about a decade. Bozeman has grown by the thousands in that time, but the couple's love for the neighborhood hasn't waned.
“We are blessed every day; we never take it for granted to live near a beautiful park in the historic district," she explains, also citing her friendly neighbors as one of the best parts of living in the area.
Just a few blocks down from Bozeman's popular nighttime hub, the "Barmuda Triangle," and not far from Montana State University on its other side, the Brittingham's home is located directly in the middle of a thoroughfare for university students.
And although they're used to what they call "college shenanigans" - even when they got their prized bikes stolen from inside their yard a few months ago - this incident feels different. Having been raised on the idea of respect for the American flag, including never allowing it to touch the ground, the idea of burning the national symbol remains unfathomable to Heather.
“I think there’s a time and a place to broadcast - and by no means do I want to come across as dramatic - but I just think [this incident is] a change that I’m not comfortable with," Heather said on Tuesday. "And I’d assume many people aren’t comfortable with that change.”
In his roughly 15-year tenure with Bozeman P.D., Captain McNeil says he's never seen an incident quite like the Brittinghams'.
It's a crime of theft, criminal mischief, and potentially arson that police are taking seriously.
“Security is everything that my profession is about," McNeil says. "We try to give people that sense of security so that they can have their freedom. When you don’t feel safe, you don’t feel free.”
And for the Brittinghams, it's more than just a violation of the law.
“I just feel like it’s a violation on a lot of different levels," says Heather. "Safety-wise, to have someone light a fire on your house. Just having a lot of respect for military and people who serve us."
The couple took down their flag on Monday, but brought it out again to show Montana Right Now the damage on Tuesday.
The act is out of character for Bozeman, but it's not changing how the Brittingham's will treat others.
“I think our whole community of Bozeman stays small so long as you take time to talk to one another and care," Heather says.
She and John are trying to figure out the best way to respectfully discard of the burned flag. They look forward to having a new one flying on their porch in the coming weeks.