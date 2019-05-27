BOZEMAN - Bozeman teens are addressing a worldwide issue with impacts in their own community: period poverty. It’s a global sanitation issue, but many believe the problem is a world away.
There’s a wide cultural shame associated with menstruation; it can be as extreme as women banished to period huts in some poorer countries, but it can also be shown by the shame a girl feels carrying a tampon in public, and the discomfort from all ages and genders when it comes to talking about the topic of menstruation.
Organizations like Bozeman’s Project X2+, Bozeman High’s biggest club, hope to tackle the issue by putting on Sunday’s annual “Flow Fest.” The event raises money for organizations like Days for Girls, which distributes menstrual health solutions to girls who would miss school otherwise, that educate women and fight period poverty.
“We’re essentially trying to de-stigmatize it and explain that menstruating is not something dirty,” says graduating senior and President of Bozeman’s Project X2+ Audrey Miller. “It’s not something that girls should be ashamed of, it’s completely normal, and we shouldn’t feel the need to stuff our tampons up our sleeves when we go to the bathroom.”
Graduating senior Julien Harris echoes Miller’s point: “I think having guys who come in and support [events like this] shows that this is a human issue. And it’s not, like, a woman’s issue or a man’s issue. This is something that we can all talk about and something that we can all support.”
If you’re interested in donating to the cause, you can drop off a check addressed to “BHS Project XX-Plus” at Bozeman High School.