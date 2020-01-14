Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital implements visitor restrictions due to Influenza Virus

BOZEMAN- Effective immediately, visitor restrictions for at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital and Big Sky Medical Center are in effect due to the flu virus flu.
Right now, people with symptoms of a cough, runny or stuffed nose, or fever, along with children under the age of 12, are asked to refrain from visiting patients.
This does not affect emergency departments or patient registration.
According to Bozeman Health, visitor restrictions are put in place when flu transmission is high in the community. The restrictions help the health group control the spread of the flu virus in the hospital.
Bozeman Health says the best defense against the flu is immunization and frequent hand washing. Staying home if you experience flu or flu-like systems, this will help prevent the flu from being passed to others.