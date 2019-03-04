BOZEMAN- Bozeman Health is launching a new urgent care center with amenities such as online check-in.
A B2 Microcare Clinic is currently under construction at the existing Bozeman Health Urgent Care Center. Hospital staff say the B2 features online appointment booking and a "streamlined" information system allowing for quick access to medical records.
“We recognize that when you’re not feeling well or you have some type of ailment, time is of the essence," says Louis Mendiol, who works as the System Director of Retail Health for Bozeman Health.
"So we want to get in and get you on your way as quickly as possible."
When the clinic opens, he says it will take in patients for cold and flu, infections, minor strains, wounds, and perform sports and school physicals.
A price-specific menu is also available for transparency issues giving you the option to know exactly the cost of your visit.
Most visits cost $65 when paying up front, and the clinic accepts most types of insurance. Flu screenings run $50, pregnancy tests are $20, and a tetanus shot can run $104.
Along with online check-in, the clinic will also sport a tea bar to help with that sore throat.