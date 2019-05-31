Bozeman Girl Scout ranks 16th in state for cookie sales

BOZEMAN- Teah Vennes a Girl Scout in Bozeman, Montana who we introduced you to back in February crushed her cookie-selling goals.
Vennes ended up being 16th out of 8,000 girls in Montana and Wyoming!
Last year Vennes was 25th in the region.
Her goal was to sell over 1,500 boxes of cookies because the prize at that level is a telescope.
After school, her goal is to work for NASA.
She says being a Girl Scout is going to make a difference in her becoming an astronaut.
