BOZEMAN, Mont. - Bozeman is preparing to cut the ribbon on perhaps the most significant part of any Montana high school: the football field.
Van Winkle Stadium, which will be shared by both Bozeman high schools, officially opens on Friday.
With the Bridger Range as its backdrop, Van Winkle is home to the first turf field in Montana's fastest-growing city. But even with Bozeman's growth, the stadium will seat the same number of fans as the old stadium: 3,200, due to the limited number of parking spaces in the area surrounding the school.
It also boasts concrete bleachers, a video scoreboard, a larger press box, and field-dedicated locker rooms.
With just days left until the grand opening, staff are dotting their i's and crossing their t's.
Bozeman Schools' Deputy Superintendent of Operations, Steve Johnson, is looking forward to being at the ribbon-cutting on Friday.
"You know, we're trying to get all the bugs out right now," Johnson says. "Making sure that the scoreboard works right and the concessions are operating and all the toilets are flushing and all of that stuff. But we're ready to go."
A ribbon cutting will take place at Van Winkle Stadium, which is located on the west side of Bozeman High School, on Friday at 4 PM, followed by the homecoming game against Great Falls High at 7 PM.
