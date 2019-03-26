BOZEMAN - Firefighters rescued a dog from an icy pond within minutes of arriving.
The call came in around 9:15 PM on Monday after a dog broke through thin ice and got stuck in a pond in the Valley West subdivision, firefighters say.
The Bozeman Fire Department arrived prepared for an ice rescue and retrieved the dog, Mingus, in less than two minutes.
Mingus seemed in good spirits and started wagging his tail.
"Our area bodies of water are no longer frozen enough to support human or pet weight. Please keep an eye on your children and your pets on leash around partially frozen water bodies of water. DIAL 911 at the first sign of a problem!"
The quick rescue was caught on video.