BOZEMAN - Firefighters are rooting for one of their own as he's going through treatment for a brain tumor.
Bozeman Firefighters IAFF L613 say Jon Paulson is in Arizona, where he underwent surgery that successfully removed more than 90 percent of a tumor.
He's undergoing physical therapy and planning an aggressive radiation treatment to remove what's left. A post on the firefighters' Facebook says:
"Your prayers and words of encouragement mean so much to Jon, his family and the FD and with that we say THANK YOU!"
"We’re all extremely thankful circumstances brought this tumor to the Drs. attention and one of the best in the industry was able to perform such an intricate surgery on our brother with great success.
An Open and awake craniotomy is not just another trip to the dr. But an impressive obstacle to overcome and we couldn’t be happier to see Jon’s progression!"
The Paulson family is accepting donations from well-wishers at First Interstate Bank, Bozeman Main, under the name Jon Paulson.
You can also find a link to donate online here.