Bozeman Fire welcomes six new members

BOZEMAN- Bozeman Fire took to Facebook yesterday to introducing their six newest team members.
The new recruits will be participating in a six-week academy before moving to the stations they will serve.
According to Bozeman Fire, this is the largest group of firefighters that have been hired in one group since the opening of Fire Station #3 in 2009.
They will fill 3 new positions and 3 existing vacancies.
Earlier in the week, they picked up their uniforms and Personal Protective Equipment.
After they go through the academy they will be sworn on August, 12, at Fire Station #1 at 4:30 p.m.
