UPDATE (6:00pm) According to Bozeman Fire, the rescue turned out to be a vehicle that had been in the water for quite some time.
Sgt. Green with the Bozeman Police Department tells us the vehicle was likely stolen, and an investigation is underway.
Sunday afternoon, the Bozeman Fire Department was called to the scene of a water rescue in the area of Trout Meadows and Davis Lane.
According to a Facebook post, two firefighters prepared in water rescue suits, in case they had to enter the water.
