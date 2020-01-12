BOZEMAN - A trash fire broke out at about 10 a.m. Sunday at the Bozeman Goodwill.
Right now, firefighters are on scene working to put out the fire. According to a GoodWill employee, the fire appears to be small and in an industrial garbage compressor/trash can.
Currently, there are two Bozeman FD trucks on scene and no one was injured.
Goodwill which normally opens at 10 a.m., has their doors locked while firefighters are working. You are asked to give them space right now in the area of Baxter and Simmental Way.
This is a developing story.