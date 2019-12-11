BOZEMAN, Mont. - One week after Bozeman City Manager Andrea Surratt unexpectedly announced her resignation, the city has found its new interim city manager, with the City Commission unanimously approving Helena-based Dennis Taylor for the interim role at a commission meeting on Monday night.
Commissioners say Taylor was their top choice because he’s already familiar with the position, serving as interim in 2017 while the Commission looked to fill the role that was eventually handed to Surratt.
On Monday night, commissioners also agreed to make this Thursday Surratt’s last day with the city. She is leaving to take on a city manager position in the Atlanta suburb of Sandy Springs, Georgia.
Surratt’s contract requires her to stay on until a permanent city manager is found and trained, but the Bozeman City Commission waived that requirement since Taylor already has training and experience in the role and is familiar with Bozeman.
Taylor’s resume boasts extensive experience in different city manager roles across the Rocky Mountain states, most recently serving as Helena’s city manager. Commissioners say they’re excited to have Taylor on thanks to his long resume and prior experience with the city.
City officials have stressed the need to get an interim city manager in position right away, which will allow the nationwide search for a permanent replacement to start as soon as possible.
Taylor will be paid the same as Surratt was - $13,459.29 per month - along with receiving a $3,600 monthly housing allowance, $569.99 monthly stipend for travel-related expenses, and a $400 travel allowance that will allow Taylor to travel between his temporary home in Bozeman to his permanent one in Helena.