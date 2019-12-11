Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM THURSDAY TO 5 PM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 6 INCHES, WITH ISOLATED AMOUNTS NEAR 9 INCHES AT RIDGE TOPS. * WHERE...FOR THE SOUTHERN PORTIONS OF MADISON AND GALLATIN COUNTIES, MAINLY SOUTH OF A LINE FROM GALLATIN GATEWAY TO ENNIS. * WHEN...FROM 2 AM THURSDAY TO 5 PM MST FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD REDUCE VISIBILITY AT TIMES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&