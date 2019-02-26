BOZEMAN - After months of wondering and hours of deliberation among the Bozeman Public School Board... it was decided that Bozeman's second high school will be named Bozeman Westslope High School.
Monday's school board meeting also answered the question of who would be leading both of the city's two high schools. The board voted unanimously to uphold Superintendent Robert Watson's recommendations for both schools; current Bozeman High School Assistant Principal Erica Schnee was chosen to lead the new Bozeman Westslope High School, and from Troy, Michigan, current Athens High School Assistant Principal Dan Mills will be the new principal of Bozeman High School.
After reaching out to the public for suggestions for the new high school name, the high school transition committee narrowed the 176 total ideas down to three, each with individual significance to the Bozeman area.
Most committee members were in favor of second-choice Spanish Peaks High School, until one high school student stepped up during public comment to give a passionate defense of the Westslope name. His argument eventually swayed the board to vote for the name 7-0. A third choice, Storm Castle High School, quickly fell by the wayside as the discussion centered around Westslope.
Westslope refers to Montana's state fish, the Westslope Cutthroat. The Spanish Peaks are a group of peaks southwest of Bozeman within the Madison Range, and which are visible from the new high school. Storm Castle is the name of a prominent geological feature and a popular hike in Gallatin Canyon. The rocky peak can be seen when driving between Big Sky and Bozeman.
Some board members cited Westslope's simplicity and nod to the school's location on the west side of town when voting for the name.
The decision also came with controversy, as one local woman pleaded with the board to delay the vote, saying that the board owed an ethical responsibility to the community to give the names more time and consideration.
Despite others on the board agreeing that the vote should be delayed, the group ended up voting on the Westslope decision a few hours into Monday's meeting.
Board members also briefly discussed the possibility of renaming Bozeman High School after a concern about the confusion that name would cause between the two schools was raised by a member of the public. Some board members and Bozeman High alumni were staunchly against the idea of renaming the original high school, but the final word on whether or not the board would continue to entertain the idea was not made by the time discussions wrapped on Monday evening.
Bozeman High School started looking for a new principal last month, after former principal Kevin Conwell was forced to retire due to his ongoing battle with the extremely rare disease Acute Flaccid Myelitis (AFM), which has left him paralyzed and relearning basic skills like walking and talking.
The new high school is expected to open in fall 2020. Both principals will start in their new roles on July 1, 2019.
Now that the name, principal, and boundaries have been cleared up, the public is being asked to weigh in on Bozeman Westslope's new mascot and colors. For more on that and to add your own suggestions, click here.