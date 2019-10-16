BOZEMAN- The mother of a 6-year-old boy says a special bond with a caring nurse is making the difference while he undergoes treatments for a rare genetic illness with no known cure.
Rowan's mom, Kristen Musick, says his diagnosis of an illness called Hunter Syndrome means that her young son's life is filled with hospital visits.
Rowan knows the Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospitals Cancer Center like the back of his hand, walking down the halls and playing with nurses like he owns the place.
“We are here once a week, every Friday,” Musick said.
Rowan got sick when he was young and doctors eventually diagnosed him with a rare genetic disease called Hunter Syndrome, also called Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II. The disease affects the processes in the body's cells.
Hunter Syndrome takes shape in everyone differently, it is a progressively debilitating disorder.
“There are only 500 boys in the United States that have it, 2000 worldwide,” Musick said.
Musick works with the Project Alive nonprofit, which is fundraising for research to find a treatment. She says the organization is currently $150,000 short of a $2 million goal.
According to Project Alive, kids suffering from Hunter Syndrome eventually lose the ability to walk, talk and eat.
Researchers are in the final stages of developing the first gene therapy clinical trial for boys with Hunter Syndrome according to Project Alive.
“It’s always kind of like we’re on the edge of a cliff,” Musick said, “because we don’t know what’s going to happen.”
The cure would not only mean the world to Rowan, but to his mom who wants only the best for her son.
“It would mean, knowing that this amazing, beautiful, strong, little boy has a chance at a full normal life…. a full life,” Musick said.
But for right now, Rowan is very happy. Running around the hospital with his friends from the nurse’s station.
He used to want to be a firefighter when he grew up, but he wants to be something different now.
“When I grow up I want to be a nurse,” Rowan said.
Rowan's mom says they're grateful for the friendship of one of the oncology nurses, Hanna Fox, who sings to Rowan and cheers him up during treatments. Check out video of the two singing above.
Hopefully one day Rowan will no longer have to come to the hospital. But for now, he’s making the best of it with his friend nurse Hanna.
To learn more about Project Alive you can click here or to learn more about Rowan's journey you can click here.
Rowan's family just hosted their annual chili cook-off and rasied $5,000 for Project Alive.