BOZEMAN - It might be a family home, a middle name, or an old college sweatshirt, but each family has something special to pass down through the generations.
For one Bozeman family, that special thing is a legacy in the Montana National Guard.
If home is where the heart is, for the Wasses, home may be the sky.
Three generations of the Wass family gathered in one room on Tuesday as they prepared to send off the youngest, Andrew, to flight school in Alabama, where he'll follow in the footsteps of his dad, uncle, and grandfather.
Allen Wass, Andrew's uncle, is currently training to fly a new aircraft, and has been in the National Guard for decades.
But he didn't always want to be a part of the family tradition.
Allen's father and Andrew's grandfather, Arlin Wass, recalls the day his youngest son admitted that college wasn't for him.
"He came up to me and he says, 'I don't want to go to college.' And I says, 'What do you want to do?' And he says, 'I don't know.' And I says, 'I do,'" Arlin remembers. "And that ended it right there. Changed his whole life."
Allen joined the National Guard as a pilot and, from all accounts, never looked back.
Arlin himself is a former instructor pilot, but he also flew Hueys (a helicopter officially known as a Bell UH-1 Iroquois) and other legendary aircraft through the years.
Arlin was able to turn his skills in the Guard into a job. In 1979, he opened Arlin's Aircraft Service at the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport in Belgrade, with business steady even 40 years later.
But as the next chapter in the Wass family story gets ready to be written, Andrew's not just taking on a new role in the National Guard: he's filling in a special place in the family tree.
"It's a sense of pride and accomplishment just for the individual in the family," says Andrew, currently a warrant officer, of his Guard duties, "just between going to all the schools and just doing your due duty."
Andrew's father, Carl, has transitioned into flying fixed-wing aircraft, and is now a C-12 pilot.
With decades of service under his belt, Carl can appreciate the doors the National Guard has opened for him and his family.
"It's afforded a lot of opportunity in a lot of ways," he says, "especially the opportunity as far as getting the skill - you know - mechanic skills. It gives you the satisfaction and the skills to continue on."
Across the country, pilots are moving on to retirement. More and more, the skills the Wass men hold are getting more valuable.
"Aviation is a special critter," says Army National Guard State Command Chief Julie Vacura. "Aviators, in order for them to be experts in their field, they have to start when they're younger."
Already decades down the line, and the Wasses are only grateful for the time they've invested in the Guard.
"A lot of people say, 'Well you've got a commitment and it's too hard,'" groans Arlin. "Well, I ended up going to Helena two weekends a month for 30 years flying helicopters. When it gets all said and done, right now, it's the greatest thing in the world."
Once Andrew finishes his flight training in 12-18 months, he'll return to serve the National Guard in Montana, potentially even serving alongside his father.