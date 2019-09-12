BOZEMAN- A Montana family is hoping to raise awareness of early-onset Alzheimer's after a beloved mother was diagnosed with it when she was only in her 50s.
Kris Kumlien is honoring his mother-in-law at the 2019 Walk to End Alzheimer's Sunday in Bozeman.
He says a smart caring woman who once worked caring for others now needs round-the-clock care for herself. Just three years after her diagnosis, her dementia is significantly advanced.
Kumlien said, “You watch you watch the person once knew disappear in front of your eyes.”
He says his mother-in-law can’t remember her daughter’s name, her grandkids' names, or leave the facility she’s getting care from.
She’s not even 60 years old yet.
“With the early onset, you don’t think about Alzheimer’s as a disease that impacts people at a younger age,” Kumlien said, “I think the common misconception that it’s a disease of old people.”
The Alzheimer’s Association says early detection could make a huge difference in care and the fight, and some new medications could help slow the advance of the disease.
Kumlien says that there’s nothing about what he’s watching his mother-in-law go through that he would wish on anyone.
The Alzheimer’s walk will be taking place this Sunday in remembrance and in support of everybody fighting the disease.
