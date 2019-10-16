BOZEMAN- The mother of 6-year-old Rowan says a special bond with a caring nurse is making the difference while he undergoes treatments for a rare genetic illness with no known cure.
Rowan's mom, Kristen Musick, says his diagnosis of an illness called Hunter Syndrome means that her young son's life is filled with hospital visits.
Rowan knows the Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospitals Cancer Center like the back of his hand, walking down the halls and playing with nurses like he owns the place.
“We are here once a week, every Friday,” Musick said.
When Rowan was very young, doctors diagnosed him with a very rare genetic disease called Hunter Syndrome. His specific illness is Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II. The disease affects the metabolism of cells in the body.
According to Project Alive, kids suffering from Hunter Syndrome eventually lose the ability to walk, talk and eat. The disease does not have a known cure.
“There are only 500 boys in the United States that have it, 2000 worldwide,” Musick said.
Musick works with the Project Alive nonprofit, which is fundraising for research to find a treatment. She says the organization is currently $150,000 short of a $2 million goal.
Rowan's family just hosted their annual chili cook-off and raised $5,000 for Project Alive.
Researchers are in the final stages of developing the first gene therapy clinical trial for boys with Hunter Syndrome, according to Project Alive.
“It’s always kind of like we’re on the edge of a cliff,” Musick said, “because we don’t know what’s going to happen.”
The cure would not only mean the world to Rowan, but to his mom who wants only the best for her son.
"It would mean, knowing that this amazing, beautiful, strong, little boy has a chance at a full normal life…. a full life,” Musick said.
But for right now, Rowan is very happy. He used to want to be a firefighter when he grew up, but he wants to be something different now.
“When I grow up, I want to be a nurse,” Rowan said.
Rowan's mom says they're grateful for the friendship of one of the oncology nurses, Hanna Fox, who sings to Rowan and cheers him up during treatments.
We’ll share video of Hanna and Rowan on Wake Up Montana on Thursday morning, and post that video here on this page.
Rowan's mom continues to hope that researchers will find a cure for him.
To learn more about Project Alive you can click here or to learn more about Rowan's journey you can click here.