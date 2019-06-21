Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT FRIDAY ABOVE 6000 FEET... * WHAT...SNOW OCCURRING ABOVE 6000 FEET. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF MOSTLY 2 TO 6 INCHES, EXCEPT FOR 6 TO 12 INCHES ON THE HIGHER PEAKS. * WHERE...ELEVATIONS ABOVE 6000 FEET IN GALLATIN AND MADISON COUNTIES. THIS DOES NOT INCLUDE THE CITY OF BOZEMAN. * WHEN...UNTIL NOON MDT FRIDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT AT TIMES ON HIGHER MOUNTAIN ROADS. PLAN ON SLUSHY ROAD CONDITIONS. THOSE PLANNING ON RECREATING OR WORKING IN THE BACKCOUNTRY SHOULD BE PREPARED FOR WINTER CONDITIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&