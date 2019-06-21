BOZEMAN - Residents that live close to Montana State University or Bozeman High School may be seeing an increase in parking permit fees.
Anyone living on a street with a "resident parking only" signs in Bozeman may be affected by a $5 rate hike after the city's parking commission passed a resolution last week that would raise the resident permit fee.
Before the fee hike can go into effect, it needs to be approved by Bozeman's city commission.
The extra $5 would attempt to deal with their growing deficit, with the parking commission almost $45,000 in the red this year.
Residential parking permits are currently $25 per year, but this proposal suggests it becomes $30 a year.
Fees in those areas weren't increased for decades until recently, when they were more than doubled from $10 to $25.
Service vehicle owners without business logos clearly on the cars that want to park in those districts would need to borrow a permit from the homeowner they're visiting or start paying for a permit, which would set them back $10 annually as long as they hold it.
"I think it's just important to note that you know, what the parking commission is doing, is trying to operate in the most fiscally responsible manner," says Meece, "that the districts are paying for the costs of being a district. That's what they've done with this most recent recommendation."
No date has been set for the resolution to go before the city commission for approval, but Meece expects it to happen in July.
Parking officials say they sell about 2,000 residential parking permits annually, but aren't sure how many people would be affected by the hiked rate.