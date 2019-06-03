BOZEMAN - Bozeman's parks and trails may be getting some special attention in the coming months, thanks to a plan more than twenty years in the making.
The stunning Bridger Range towering over Bozeman has defined the city for decades, drawing in residents with a love for the outdoors. Within city limits, that love is reflected through a maze of trails and parks, which have become more difficult to maintain with the city's rapid growth. One example: the city is currently nearly $7 million behind in park and trail maintenance.
Since 1996, a citywide park and trial special district has been planned for the city.
Supporters hope that having a special district will help solve three of the city's parks and trails issues: paying for deferred maintenance, planning for park and trail operations, and creating a minimum standard for park cleanliness and quality.
If voted in, 235 acres of trails and parks currently being cared and paid for by private property owners who live near them will pass over the city's management. The special district would also eliminate the need for homeowners' associations (HOA) to maintain their parks through fees.
It's still unclear how the district will be created, but city commissioners are considering bringing it to the public for a special referendum later this year, pending Gallatin County's approval of bringing it to a public vote. At Monday's city commission meeting, commissioners will discuss the best course of action to create the district.