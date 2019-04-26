BOZEMAN- At Montana State University when spring has sprung it also means graduation is just around the corner.
Friday evening the Downtown Business Association is giving students a final celebration in the streets of the city.
With football games long over and finals on the horizon, Bobcatfest is bringing the community together one more time to celebrate the students at Montana State University.
Bobcatfest is an annual tradition hosted by the Montana State University Alumni Association, students and community members can fill the streets of downtown Bozeman for free food, giveaways, and live music.
One tradition as old as the festival is the chance to get your MSU pint glass.
The pint glass is your souvenir from your time as a bobcat and that the coveted relic, it's your first step out of your undergrad and into graduation.
“Our focus is the seniors and giving them their pint glass, and then kind of wishing them off and saying that we’re here for you-you're always going to be a bobcat and good luck in finals,” Lauren Anderson from Montana State University's Alumni Foundation said.
The number of pint glasses for graduating seniors is limited so you’ll want to arrive early, the festival starts at five and goes until seven.
Main Street will be closed during the festival.
The entire Bozeman community is invited to take part in the event.