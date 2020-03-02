BOZEMAN, Mont. - After a heated discussion, the Bozeman City Commission voted 3-to-2 to create a Downtown Parking Management District, a district that will allow Bozeman Parking Commission members to make key decisions about the future of parking around a larger area surrounding downtown Bozeman, on Monday night. The decision to create the district was made around 9 PM, after four hours of talks between residents, commissioners, and officials.
Dozens of residents filled the city commission room to make their voice heard or listen to others on Monday night. Many were business owners or residents in the area where the Downtown Parking Management District will be implemented.
There is already a volunteer Parking Commission in the city that operates around Bozeman's Main Street and the core of downtown. The Downtown Parking Management District will set up a framework for permit parking zones in neighborhoods just outside of downtown. It would broaden the reach of the current parking commission by about 1000 feet and also include residential and commuter permits. The city has not yet said how much the parking permits will cost.
The details of the district have been in discussion for months, and Monday's conversation was an extension of an early-February commission meeting on the same topic.
Two changes to the plan since February's meeting were addressed on Monday night: limiting each household in the zone to two parking permits, and adding 24-hour restrictions for parking in the zones.
The parking commission - and supporters of the district - say it will ease parking frustrations for commuters and residents around downtown. Bozeman resident Susan Riggs addressed the commission with her support for the district.
"Streets are one of our city's most valuable physical assets," she said during the public comment period. "And city-owned on-street parking needs to be actively managed in high-demand areas. Overall, this ordinance proactively sets up our city to be better prepared to manage on-street parking in the future."
Residents had many concerns, but a major one was that the plan only addressed the symptoms - difficulty parking - and not the problem itself, which is - as residents put it - just not enough parking in town. Some suggestions from residents included constructing more parking areas and requiring developers to build more parking for their buildings.
As one resident, who lives just a block away from City Hall, explained during public comment: "I don't understand how we solve this problem, but I don't believe that passing some blanket thing here, giving the commission the authority to say what happens in front of my house. I don't see how I have a voice."