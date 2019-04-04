BOZEMAN – The list is in and Bozeman holds the number one spot for best cup of coffee in our state!
Food & Wine Magazine released its annual list of the best coffee in every state and found a gem in the treasure state by way of a woman-owned roaster in Bozeman who took home the gold for Montana.
The magazine says Treeline Coffee opened in 2016, but already feels like a “Bozeman fixture.”
Treeline’s coffee menu includes an array of single-origin beans from around the globe along with organic treats.
Food & Wine praises Treeline’s owners, Natalie Van Dusen and Deejay Newell, for making women-owned companies part of their mission.
Treeline has two locations in Bozeman and has poured many cups of coffee since opening in 2016.
One thing is very clear, it’s a great meeting place. Every table and seat were full with people have conversation and drinking coffee.
Treeline’s offerings include single-varietal coffee beans grown by women farmers in the small African country of Burundi.
We here at Wake Up Montana are fueled by coffee and want to say a big congratulations to the roasters over at Teeline.