BOZEMAN- The Hays Dental Group in Bozeman is hosting its seventh annual “Dentistry from the Heart” event on Friday, where anyone can come and receive free dental care.
The event includes oral surgeons, dentist, and a hygienist volunteering to provide basic care including cleanings, extractions and cavity drilling. They're accepting anyone, regardless of ability to pay.
“People come to this event because they know that they can come here and not be judge about what condition their mouth is in,” Trish Scarborough, a hygienist, said. “We’ve created a safe environment that allows them to come in.”
Over the last few years, they’ve helped 600 people and done over $130,000 in free dentistry.
The free dental event is offered to those ages 18+ and kids accompanied by an adult. They ask that people who can't get dental care elsewhere come to the event.
Registration starts at 7:30 AM on Friday, Sept. 5. The event lasts until 5 PM.
They say people usually start lining up at 6 AM. Check out Hays Dental's Facebook to learn more.