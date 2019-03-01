BOZEMAN- Even as schools in Butte and Belgrade cancel class for severe weather, there's no such luck for students hoping for a snow day at the Bozeman Public School District. One department in the city takes some ownership in keeping schools open.
The Streets Division says they are in part to "blame" for Bozeman schoolkids' lack of snow days.
City plows hit the streets and don't stop. Streets staff say their main focus is the main arterials and then surrounding smaller streets.
With those main arterials plowed, school buses and city buses can move efficiently getting kids to school.
“It’s important to us to keep those [main roads] open so schools aren’t closed. We would like to keep the buses running as much as we can including streamline,” Streets Superintendent John Vandelinder said.
“I know they’ve had some difficulties getting around. There’s a lot of snow on the side of the roads, if they have to pull over and pick somebody up, it’s tough to get going again.”
Vandelinder has his team out moving snow long before kids wake up for school. The plow crews hit the roads at 3 AM.
- BOZEMAN SCHOOLS ARE OPEN TODAY- FRIDAY, MARCH 1, 2018
- BUTTE SCHOOLS ARE CLOSED TODAY- FRIDAY, MARCH 1, 2018
- BELGRADE SCHOOLS CLOSED TODAY- FRIDAY, MARCH 1, 2018