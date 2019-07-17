Bozeman City Commissioners vote to make repairs to Bogert Pavilion

BOZEMAN- The Bogert Pavilion in Bogert Park was closed over the winter after a partial roof collapse.
City commissioners have instructed the city manager to prepare bids to make the repairs.
Three people were skating at the ice rink under the Bogert Pavillion in the spring when it collapsed.
No one was hurt but the rink was shut down.
Bozeman Deputy Mayor Chris Mehl tells Wake Up Montana via email that the city already has set aside $200,000 toward repairs even though final costs are like to exceed that amount.
“We want to reopen the Pavilion as soon as possible while balancing that goal with making sure the structure is safe and built to last for many years,” Mehl said in via email.
Now, 8 of the 10 beams will be replaced and the structure brought up-t0-date to handle snow, wind, and even earthquakes.
The pavilion was built in 1977.
According to Mehl it is unlikely to be reopened this coming winter but should be open by late spring of next year.
The Bozeman City Commission voted unanimously to repair the Pavilion.