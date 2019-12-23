Bozeman Church is looking to help you pay for your gas on Christmas Eve

BOZEMAN- One local church is opening up its coffers instead of asking for donations.
Venture Church in Bozeman will be at the Conoco just off the I-90 exit in Bozeman filling up gas tanks on Christmas Eve at a discounted rate.
The price of gas is about $2.59 a gallon and the church is going to be paying for .50 cents of each gallon.
The pastor of the church, Charley Carpenter, explains that people expect the church to ask for something but he feels it’s time to give.
His mission is to serve others and his congregation is joining him for that.
“This is a stressful time of year for a lot of people and honestly even in the Gallatin Valley there’s a lot of depression and suicide and anxiety,” Carpenter said, “we want to help take some of that pressure off of people and be a blessing to them in the midst of that.”
For the last six years on Christmas Eve before their service, the church comes to the gas station and takes over offering big discounts, wiping windshields, and handing out Christmas joy.
“I hope that…..we take some time and take a step back from all the shopping and all the stress of it, and we just spend some time together,” Carpenter said.
Venture Church will be out at the Conoco from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Their goal is to serve as many people as possible in that time.
Right now, they’re planning on spending roughly $1500 but said that number could very easily go up.
