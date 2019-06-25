BOZEMAN - A daycare in Bozeman is shut down after, police say, the owner was busted with 143 pounds of cannabis in Illinois.
Amber Widner is being held on drug possession charges in McLean County, Illinois after a route traffic stop earlier this month led to the discovery of the drugs.
The 36-year-old owns Drop a Tot Drop-In Childcare in Bozeman and Helena, along with Beautiful Day Cafe and Espresso in Four Corners and Belgrade.
While the doors of the Helena location are still open, a sign posted on Bozeman's Drop a Tot says the business is closed indefinitely.
A sign on Beautiful Day Espresso's door in Four Corners says restaurant hours have been limited.
Illinois news outlets report that along with the cannabis, the Butte native was carrying 14 pounds of mushrooms and nine pounds of cannabis wax.