BOZEMAN - Court documents say a man may have been high on methamphetamine when he allegedly used a homemade explosive device during an attempted casino robbery.
Jacob Michael Burritt, 27, faces several felony charges related to the Saturday, April 27 incident at Magic Diamond Casino.
Court documents say that on Saturday, Burritt lit an object on fire and ran into the casino, demanding money. The casino employee ran out of the building and Burritt allegedly tried to break into the safe, but didn't manage to get any money out, and fled.
On the casino counter, officers found a homemade explosive device made out of a cologne bottle and gasoline.
Sheriff's deputies tracked down Burritt nearby in a parking lot and arrested him. A search turned up meth in his car, court records say.
Burritt's ex-wife told officers that he was an intravenous methamphetamine user, and that he had talked about wanting to rob a casino the same way his father had, by creating a diversion.
He's jailed on charges including robbery, arson, explosives possession and drug possession.
On Monday, a judge set his bail at $200,000, noting that he posed a "severe safety issue" to the public.