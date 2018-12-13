Bozeman businesses received bomb threats Thursday, via email.
The threats in Southwest Montana were similar to other threats received around the state and across the nation.
The following is a press release from the Bozeman Police Department:
“On 12/13/18 at approximately 1200 hours the Bozeman Police Department responded to a report of a bomb threat to a business office on the west end of town on Valley Commons Drive. The threat was received by email and described that an explosive device was in the building. The email attempted to get the business owner to make a money transaction to prevent the bomb from going off. The building was evacuated. A bomb-dog was dispatched from the Montana Highway Patrol to search the building, which did not locate any device.
A short time following the report, two more reports of a bomb threats were received on North Hanley Avenue, and North Grand Avenue, containing similar threats and demanding a payment.
During this time it became evident that a large number of similar threats have shut down businesses, schools, and hospitals across the United States.
The Bozeman Police Department has confirmed with other law enforcement agencies including the FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, that these recent threats are widespread and not credible.
The Bozeman Police Department takes every threat seriously. False alarms such as these are a tremendous drain on emergency services resources, are designed to cause anxiety and panic, and extort money from innocent people.
Unsolicited mass-emails often share characteristics that identify them as not credible. Often the language appears strange or in broken English. The sending email address may be a random string of characters. The emails often do not contain any specifics relative to the recipient (for example it may list a threat to “your business” but not state what that business is, or where it is located).
Anyone receiving a threat is welcome to call the Bozeman Police Department with any questions, however, at this time, we advise that this recent rash of threats is not credible.”