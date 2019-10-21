BOZEMAN- The TowHaul company is a familiar name in the construction and mining industries - but not everyone knows that it's also a big economic powerhouse based out of Belgrade.
TowHaul manufactures massive towing equipment for mining and for hauling equipment. Their product is currently in 26 different countries.
The company’s founder moved the business to Montana from Canada in the late 1990s. The current CEO, Kim Wild, says they have no regrets.
“Frank Smith had the choice of anywhere in the United States to move his company," Wild says. "He chose Belgrade, Montana for a lot of good reasons."
With Wild as CEO, TowHaul has gone from a 16 employee operation to 70. Wild says the company generates close to $21 million a year for the Belgrade economy.
“New money coming from outside circulates, I’ve been told about seven times in the community,” Wild said, “where old money circulates about three times.”
TowHaul isn't the only big mover and shaker in Belgrade. It's becoming a bedroom community for people who work in Bozeman, and seeing massive developments come in.
Kristi Gee, the CEO of the Belgrade Chamber, says with more businesses comes more families.
“Residentially we’re growing leaps and bounds,” Gee said. “With the new subdivisions that are plotted on the west end of town, that’s huge.”
Gee says developers are plotting 1,500 and 2,000 homes in new subdivisions in the Belgrade area.
“This is a community that is waiting for somewhere to shop or do business with,” Gee said.
With companies like TowHaul in town, the chamber says more big-box stores and small businesses will be fast on the way to service the growing community.