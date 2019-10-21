Bozeman Business Boom: TowHaul an economic exporting powerhouse out of Belgrade

BOZEMAN- As Bozeman grows the metropolitan area surrounding it is growing with it, turning once small towns into important parts of the Bozeman ecosystem.
For many years Belgrade was seen as a cheaper alternative to living in the Bozeman area.
Attracting many businesses to the area, TowHaul a company in Belgrade has become an economic exporting powerhouse for the region.
TowHaul makes the largest towing equipment on the market. Equipment that is used in mining and for hauling equipment across the country. Their product is currently in 26 different countries.
The company’s founder moved the business from Canada in the late 90s and the current CEO says they have no regrets.
“Frank Smith had the choice of anywhere in the United States to move his company, he chose Belgrade, Montana for a lot of good reasons,” Kim Wild TowHaul CEO said.
The state of Montana was willing to help Smith with his transportation needs making Montana the perfect place for him to call home.
Under the leadership of Wild as CEO TowHaul has gone from a 16 employee operation to 70, generating close to $21 million a year for the Belgrade economy.
In 2004 the company was even named small business of the year by the U.S Small Business Association.
“New money coming from outside circulates, I’ve been told about seven times in the community,” Wild said, “where old money circulates about three times.”
TowHaul isn’t the only company here in Belgrade feeling the effects of the boom. Belgrade is becoming a popular community for people who work in Bozeman with hundreds of houses going up a year.
Kristi Gee the CEO of the Belgrade Chamber says with more businesses comes more families.
“Residentially we’re growing leaps and bounds,” Gee said, “with the new subdivisions that are plotted on the west end of town, that’s huge.”
With close to 10 people moving to the Bozeman area a day Belgrade is continuing to prepare for the growth and expansion it’s currently seeing from the influx of people.
“I feel like we’re really in the calm before the storm,” Gee said.
Gee adds that developers are plotting 1500 and 2000 homes in those new subdivisions coming in and that the once-sleepy Belgrade is on the move. Preparing to serve an expanding community.
“This is a community that is waiting for somewhere to shop or do business with,” Gee said.
With companies like TowHaul in town, the chamber says more big-box stores and small businesses will be fast on the way to service the growing community.