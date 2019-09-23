BOZEMAN- With the high price of real estate in the Bozeman area, local artists say it makes it tough to get a prime gallery spot on Main Street.
“It’s a really big challenge, it’s really hard,” Lauren Woods said. She owns the pottery studio Hustle, Throw, Repeat.
Woods says she worked small jobs around town before going full-time into creating ceramics.
She says it’s not easy to find local art on Main Street–for a reason. Main Street is home to many galleries but to find Lauren you actually have to go down the back alley. She says she doesn’t get a discount on rent just because she’s a local artist.
“The rent is not going to change because you’re a wonderful part of the community,” Woods said.
So she got creative, and found the space she now calls her studio—a tiny, windowless shop in an alley..
Sometimes she draws arrows on the side walk to get people to stop by
“I would love to expand,” Woods said “It was a part of my plan this spring, we did not move because I can’t find anything within this same [price] range.”
Woods uses her shop as a retail space, a classroom, and an area where others interested in making ceramics to rent space.
With shop space on Main Street starting at $300 per square foot, local art leaders say going off Main makes sense.
“If you’ve got an off Main Street studio space people are seeking you out and they are coming with the intent visiting you,” Callie Miller the Executive Director of S.L.A.M said. “There is a really strange perception that things brought in from elsewhere are more valuable.”
SLAM is a collective that works to help support local art.
Miller says the best way to attract people to your art is not always to have a shop on Main. She says last year, they held a Montana art festival that drew 200 applicants.
Miller, an artist herself, believes the Treasure State’s beauty fosters creativity. She recommends purchasing a mug from a local artist instead of a throwaway mug from the gas station.
“Every time you go to use that coffee cup you’re reminded of the relationship you have with that local artist,” Miller said. “You know that you can feel good about that purchase, as well that the money you’ve spent is staying in your local economy and helping those local artists do what they want and continue to be able to make a living.”
Woods says a few extra square feet would be great but for now her business is succeeding and she credits that to the community who continues to embrace her art.
“I feel I’m so grateful to be in this space to be right downtown to feel that energy to soak it all up,” Woods said “I feel really lucky in Bozeman and to have started my business here.”