Bozeman Business Boom: how the business boom turned a school teacher into a business owner

BOZEMAN- It is no secret that Bozeman is booming, as part of the boom more jobs are being created, more real estate is being purchased, and more companies are moving to the Gallatin Valley.
The U.S. Census Bureau reports Bozeman is the fastest growing town of its size in the nation.
So for people familiar with the Bozeman area, it's not uncommon to see new construction, new for sale signs put up, and zoning boards on old buildings.
With that growth comes the opportunity to step outside of the normal 9-to-5 and become an entrepreneur.
From classroom teacher to business owner Derek Ivester the owner of Mountain Fresh Italian Ice is capitalizing on a sweet treat.
Turning his dream into cash.
Ivester, a former school teacher turned Italian ice creator moved to Bozeman a few years ago.
“I’m from Atlanta, and this sort of thing wouldn’t have been possible,” Ivester said, “Bozeman is an incredibly friendly local community and they put their money where their mouth is and support local products.”
In the years he has been here his business has been growing and over the years has consumed more and more of his time.
“It was the idea to hopefully grow this where it could be full-time,” Ivester said.
This last year he was able to tell the principal at the school he worked at that he would not be able to return the following school year.
He is now focusing on his business and he’s not the only one taking a leap on this Bozeman Business Boom.
The City of Bozeman says they issued 703 new businesses licenses last year alone.
“We see continued growth somewhere at around three and a half billion dollars of new construction that will be set in fourth that’s in play probably over the next three years,” Daryl Schliem President and CEO of the Bozeman Area Chamber of Commerce said, “[a] construction model [of the area] shows jobs are being invested, money has been put into the economy and when you look at that, you’re looking at 36 to 42 months of stability.”
Schliem went onto say that the growth specifically in Bozeman spiders to the surrounding communities, and that's not going unnoticed by other area business leaders. The growth locally in Bozeman is good for the entire state.
The Chamber estimates 10 people per day move to Bozeman. Gallatin county’s population grew 25% in the last decade, it’s now home to about 112,000 people.
Bozeman once the quiet cowboy town is now in a modern-day gold rush, each one of those people moving here is a potential new customer for new businesses helping the area economy grow stronger.
“Every year it’s been growing and growing and growing and that’s really exciting,” Ivester said, “I don’t think that would’ve been possible in most places in Montana but definitely around the rest of the country.”
Mountain Fresh Italian Ice is now in grocery stores across the Treasure State and Ivester credits his success to Bozeman.
