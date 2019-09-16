Bozeman Business Boom: From empty field to booming market, Ferguson Farm in Bozman's west end.

BOZEMAN- Ten people move to Bozeman every day. That’s about 70 a week or 300 a month. Part of the booming population means there are big opportunities for businesses to grow and expand.
In Bozeman’s west end once sat an empty field only until recently the development started to take shape.
Ileana Indreland Delaney and her husband Michael Delaney felt the booming west end needed a hub. Through research, the Delaney’s decided to something similar to The Grove in California.
A mixed purpose multi-building retail, office, and apartment facility.
This new retail space is helping business owners in Bozeman expand and take advantage of the booming economy.
“I always had the business side in me,” Josh Pecukonis owner of The Garden Barn said, “I just needed a place to put it.”
Pecukonis was a horticulture major at Montana State University, after graduation, he stayed in Bozeman and opened The Garden Barn in Four Corners.
Pecukonis sold flower arrangements to the restaurants in The Market, the manager of Tanglewood suggested that he look into investing in retail space in the area, thus the birth of his second location.
“This one has so much more exposure,” Pecukonis said, “so many more people come in here that haven’t heard of us.”
And that exposure has helped his business boom.
“It’s been kind of crazy,” Pecukonis said, “We definitely have seen an increase in our foot traffic in both stores and online as well with website hits.”
The goal the Delaney’s had in mind with the space was to create a place where local business owners could be successful without abandoning their Montana roots.
“Growing up on a ranch between Bozeman and Livingston I’ve been a part of the community most of my life,” Ileana Indreland Delaney said, “growth is going to happen in beautiful places like this because people want to live here, and growth provides great jobs and great opportunity.”
Right now Ferguson Farm is home to restaurants like Tanglewood, Foxtrot, Sidewinder's, Nordic Brew Works and, The Garden Barn down the road it will house more than 30 companies and with it countless more jobs.
“As this community of houses has grown and with so many people living out here we saw a need for people to have a gathering place their own neighborhood,” Delaney said.
The owner of Sidewinders, Foxtrot and Tanglewood Blane Woodfin says his goal is to create a place with his restaurants that's inclusive for everyone.
Between his restaurants he has created 150 new jobs in what was once an empty field, Nordic Brew Works which is owned separately has well over 60 positions they’ve been able to hire for.
Ferguson Farm is currently in phase one, when Ferguson Farm is complete it will boast more than 1000 different jobs, the location is slated for a Town & Country grocery store, multiple boutique clothing shops, and a salon and barbershop.
