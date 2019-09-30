BOZEMAN- A local automotive repair shop was struggling to find qualified hires - so it started its own technical college.
Ressler Automotive started in-house technical trainings designed to help new and existing employees to grow from entry-level technicians to "full-line" technicians.
Gabe Geer, a new dad, says the training offered by Ressler Automotive has been a great chance to learn new skills.
“I want to give my son, Maverick, everything,” Geer said.
Geer said he wanted to find a higher-paying job to support his young family.
“Getting this opportunity, to make enough money to live in the most expensive city in Montana, I mean, It’s amazing,” Geer said.
With the City of Bozeman booming and businesses expanding unemployment rates are very low, 2.8% as of March.
But companies across the valley are feeling a pinch as they look for skilled employees to fill the ranks, according to Troy Mossing, service manager for Chevrolet and Cadillac.
“There is an industry shortage for technicians right now,” Mossing said. “We’re trying to train people in house and afford them the opportunity to work and get an education after hours.”
Geer says he only has his current job because of the in-house training.
This opportunity is affording employees to go from changing oil as an entry-level employee to become technicians, giving them close to a $5 raise and allowing them to provide for their families.
“I really think I could become a mechanic,” Gerr said. “I’m in the apprentice program that they have here and as soon as a spot opens up I get to train underneath somebody who’s been doing this for years.”
Geer says for him coming from the Quiklube to now making technical diagnosis has been a gift he’s needed to provide for his son.
“I really think that I’ll be able to provide for him,” Geer said, “and be able to give him anything he wants, he’ll be able to do whatever he wants when he grows."