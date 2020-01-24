Bozeman Business Boom: an airport taking off to booming success

BOZEMAN- As the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport grows one thing has stayed the same, Brian Springer.
Springer started at the airport back when he was just a kid, now he is the director of the airport.
Coming up in this week's Bozeman Business Boom we are sitting down with Springer as the airport is on track to bring in $1 billion worth of impact to the Gallatin area and talking about what more new direct flights mean for the area when it comes to jobs and growth.
That coming up Tuesday at 6 a.m. only on Wake Up Montana.