Bozeman Business Boom: A mall on the move, how the Gallatin Valley Mall is evolving to bring you inside

BOZEMAN- Coming up we take you inside the Gallatin Valley Mall and how it’s evolving to bring you inside the mall and off the devices when it comes to shopping.
That coming up Tuesday, December 10, only on Wake Up Montana.
Reporter, Wake Up Montana
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL EVERY EVENING
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local news headlines from ABC Fox in Great Falls and Helena - delivered to your email inbox every weekday.
Local news headlines from ABC Fox Bozeman and Butte - delivered to your email inbox every weekday.
Local news headlines from ABC Fox Butte - delivered to your email inbox every weekday.
Local news headlines from ABC Fox in Missoula and Kalispell - delivered to your email inbox every weekday.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.