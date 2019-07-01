Bozeman boy meets bone marrow donor who saved his life, what he's asking you to do to help others

BOZEMAN- It’s a position that no parent wants to be in.
Their child sick and they can’t do anything to help, that was the case for one Bozeman family.
That until a woman they never met stepped up and donated her bone marrow that saved their son life.
Dax who now is seven has bone marrow failure, now after being released from treatment at Seattle Children’s Hospital watching him kick a ball around the backyard you never would know he once was sick.
He's a happy kid living life to the fullest and that’s all because of his new friend Jennifer Hawkins.
A woman from Texas who anonymously donated her bone marrow.
The Schieffer family didn’t know much about the donor, all they knew was that it was a woman and she lived in Texas along with her age.
As it turns out, they both were very curious about each other.
In the beginning, they were able to anonymously communicate via letters and then eventually as time passed a meeting was able to happen.
“She describes for herself….walking around in public and see a little boy and just wonder” Dax Schieffer the father of Dax Schieffer JR, “for her it changed her life immediately [and] naturally for us it was life-changing to have her donation.”
Dax and Jennifer got to meet right here in Bozeman, the friendship was instant.
Dax and ran right up to her and gave her a hug.
The two had a wonderful few days together they got to go to Yellowstone and even went to the Museum of the Rockies where Dax wants to be a tour guide when he grows up.
It was a life-saving gift and a new friendship made that they both are grateful for.
Now that Dax is doing well his family is working with “Be The Match,” and making a plea to our community.
“It’s completely preventable, it’s preventable if we had more people join the registry then you wouldn’t have those family in that crisis moment,” Schieffer said, “so we get to tell our story because for us it was a relief to have matches, but what I want to focus on those families that aren’t as fortunate as ours.”
His family is asking you to become a donor and it’s super easy, all you do is swab your cheek and drop it in an envelope.
