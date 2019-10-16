Bozeman boy battling rare cancer finds strength in song and a close friendship with his nurse

BOZEMAN- One boy in Bozeman, Montana is battling an illness that affects a small number of people.
His mom is going the distance to raise money for a cure. But no matter how sick he may be, 6-year-old Rowan is battling cancer with a big smile and some songs.
Watching your child battle cancer is one of the most difficult things a parent can sit through, Kristen Musick the mother of 6-year-old Rowan Musick has watched her son suffer for years now.
Rowan knows the Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospitals cancer ward like the back of his hand, walking down the halls and playing with nurses like he owns the place.
“We are here once a week, every Friday,” Musick said.
Rowan got sick many years ago and the illnesses kept getting progressively worse, ultimately doctors diagnosed him with a very rare form of cancer called Hunter Syndrome, the official title is Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II.
Hunter Syndrome takes shape in everyone differently, it is a progressively debilitating disorder.
“There are only 500 boys in the United States that have it, 2000 worldwide,” Musick said.
There is a cure, his mom is working around the clock to raise the funds. Project Alive the organization she’s a part of is $150,000 short of the $2 million price tag for the cure.
According to Project Alive, kids suffering from Hunter Syndrome eventually lose the ability to walk, talk and eat.
Researchers are in the final stages of developing the first gene therapy clinical trial for boys with Hunter Syndrome according to Project Alive.
“It’s always kind of like we’re on the edge of a cliff,” Musick said, “because we don’t know what’s going to happen.”
The cure would not only mean the world to Rowan, but to his mom who wants only the best for her son.
“[the cure] would mean, knowing that this amazing, beautiful, strong, little boy has a chance at a full normal life…. a full life,” Musick said.
But for right now, Rowan is very happy. Running around the hospital with his friends from the nurse’s station.
He used to want to be a firefighter when he grew up, but he wants to be something different now.
“When I grow up I want to be a nurse,” Rowan said.
Rowan's mom says she believes with her whole heart he’s the way he is because of his friendship with his nurse Hannah.
Hannah Fox is an RN, BSN Oncology certified nurse, at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital, the two have a special bond and when he’s receiving treatment she does something for him that goes beyond the call of duty.
She sings to him.
One day hopefully very soon Rowan will no longer have to come to the hospital. But for now, he’s making the best of it with his special friend nurse Hannah.
To learn more about Project Alive you can click here or to learn more about Rowan's journey you can click here.
Rowan's family just hosted their annual chili cook-off and rasied $5,000 for Project Alive.