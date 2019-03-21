BOZEMAN - City officials say the lawsuit over whether it violated political practices in campaigning for a new public safety center is costing taxpayers $200,000 a month.
Judge Brenda Gilbert heard oral arguments Wednesday in a case involving the City of Bozeman and Roger Koopman.
Public Service Commissioner Roger Koopman says the city overstepped its powers in advocating for the $36.9 million public safety center, which was approved by voters in November.
Koopman filed a complaint in December.
The legal wrangling brought the design and construction of the new Public Safety Center to a stop.
The Montana Commissioner of Political Practices has already investigated and didn't find enough evidence to support any violations in the city’s campaign for a new law and justice center, but Koopman's fight continues in Gallatin County court.
The city says that every month the building is delayed it costs taxpayers $200,000.
That bond that was passed cannot be surpassed, which means if this delay continues the city may need to search for more money to cover extra expenses or adjust the design plan.
Judge Gilbert said she would issue a written decision without delay, but there is no set time frame for when the decision will be made.