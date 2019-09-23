The Gallatin County courts list several arrests over the weekend of Sept. 20-22.
On Friday, Sept. 20, a Natalie Leppert, 44, of Mississippi, was arrested after allegedly running a stop sign and hitting another car on the corner of Lamme and Willson. A responding officer says Leppert acted strangely and had a butane torch lighter and canister of butane visible in her car. The officer obtained permission for a search and discovered marijuana, a plastic straw with drug residue inside, and small clear plastic bag of drug residue. Leppert told the responding officer the substances were “probably cocaine” and methamphetamine, records say. She was transported to the Gallatin County Detention Center and booked on a charge of felony drug possession. The substances will be tested by the state crime lab.
On Friday, Sept. 20, Brendan Patrick Jones, 36, was arrested for a fourth DUI after a sheriff’s deputy reported seeing him driving a white GMC Suburban erratically and over the speed limit on Huffine Lane. Arresting officers say Jones appeared intoxicated and resisted arrest. His record shows prior convictions for DUI in 2016, 2018 and again in 2018. He’s booked in Gallatin County jail awaiting a court date.
On Sat., Sept. 21, Thomas Brock Gummer, of Bozeman, was arrested for burglary stemming from a conflict with a neighbor. The neighbor reported that a woman walking her dog had allowed it to poop in his front yard and did not pick up after it. After he asked the woman to clean up her dog’s feces, the woman’s husband, Gummer, came to the house and yelled at the victim for talking to his wife. Gummer allegedly kicked in the front door to enter the house and threaten the victim. Gummer told officers that he had been drinking that day at the MSU football game, records say. The responding officer is recommending that Gummer also be charged with criminal mischief for damaging the victim’s front door. He was booked into Gallatin County jail.
On Sat., Sept. 21, David Joshua Teters, 42, was arrested for felony DUI after driving into a parking lot, throwing a beer can out the window and pointing to a bystander with a “I’m watching you” hand motion. Responding officers say they found a crumpled can of Steel Reserve in the parking lot and pulled over Teters, who appeared intoxicated. Records show three previous DUI convictions for Teters, including a homicide by vehicle conviction on 2005, and additional DUIs in 2011 and 2014. He was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center.