Bozeman airport welcomes more flights to Seattle on Delta and Alaska

BOZEMAN- New flights landing and taking off out of Bozeman to Seattle could save you some cash.
The Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport is one of the fastest-growing airports in the state of Montana expanding to add more terminals, featuring the state's largest covered parking garage and adding new flights at a rapid rate.
Delta and Alaska will both be expanding daily year-round non-stop service to Seattle out of Bozeman over the next few months.
Delta will add daily year-round services starting December 21, 2019.
Following that Delta will add a second daily departure to the Seattle area on January 6, 2020.
Alaska Airlines will expand from three daily flights to four daily flights to and from Seattle on December 15, 2019.
“Seattle/Tacoma is the number one market out of BZN and with two great competitors serving this route, we expect to see this market to continue to grow with the addition of these convenient flights and competitive fares,” Airport Director Brain Springer said via a press release to Wake Up Montana.
Seattle is a hub for not only for Alaska, but Delta as well which will help make the coast of a connecting flight not only domestically but internationally more affordable due to access to more connecting flights.