BOZEMAN- The Bozeman-Yellowstone International Airport set prices on Thursday for the new parking garage that's under construction.
That construction is a brand new parking garage that is attached to the main terminal of the airport.
Thursday, the airport board of directors met to vote upon a price point for daily parking in that new garage. The board voted to charge customers $18 a day to use the new parking feature.
The garage has four floors of covered parking and when completed in June it will be the largest parking structure in the state of Montana.
The garage will be shared by the rental car companies at the airport. 100 spots will be available for customer use and the rest of the spots will be used by rental car companies.
Customers will still be able to use the regular $9 and $12 parking lots.