BOZEMAN, Mont. - The state's busiest airport is celebrating yet another major expansion. The Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport is now home to not only the first Montana airport with a parking garage, but the biggest parking garage under the 'big sky.'
"People are actually being able to come into the airport in a dry environment," airport director Brian Sprenger joked at the garage dedication ceremony on Thursday. "It will be a first for Montana, I think, and it will be well-received."
The four-story garage is nearly doubling the airport's rental car capacity, with 90% of the structure dedicated to 1,000 new rental car spaces.
The 18-month, $30 million project was officially dedicated on Thursday afternoon.
It's not just a big move for the Montana's busiest airport, but a saving grace for rental car companies that have been matching the airport's record-breaking growth.
Michael Lucero is the city manager for Hertz Car Rental in the area, and he says they're relieved to have the extra space for car rental storage.
"Our business doubled in June, it doubled in July, it doubled in August, and we look forward to doubling in September," Lucero said.
Sprenger said the project finished at-budget and on-time, an impressive feat considering the brutal winter that workers had to endure.
100 premium paid spots are up for grabs inside of the parking garage, and 500 new, uncovered spots are open for public parking in what was previously the car rental parking area.