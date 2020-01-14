BELGRADE, Mont. - Montanans are ready for takeoff to the country music capital of Nashville, Tenn. for the state's first direct flight to Music City, USA.
Montana's busiest airport, Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport, is getting ready for a new direct flight to Nashville through Allegiant Airlines.
You can start booking flights now for nonstop service, with the first flights taking off on May 21, 2020. The seasonal route will operate twice weekly, every Sunday and Thursday.
Even though it's the first time Bozeman and Nashville have offered a direct flight to one another, the so-called "Buckle of the Bible Belt" is already the 26th most popular destination for travelers at Bozeman's airport.
Airport director Brian Sprenger says these new flights will only make the tie between Bozeman and Nashville stronger.
"With the nonstop service, that'll actually move them into the top 25, just because nonstop service develops additional market interest," Sprenger explains. "Nashville is really an up-and-coming entertainment center, much like Las Vegas is, but probably without the gambling."
To celebrate the new direct flight, Allegiant Airlines is offering limited $66 one-way tickets between Nashville and Bozeman if they're purchased before Thursday, January 16th and set to take place before August 16th, 2020.