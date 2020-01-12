BELGRADE, Mont. - Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport is leaving the decade with record-breaking, nearly-nonstop growth, last week announcing that it beat its previous passenger record for the tenth year in a row.
2019 saw Montana's busiest airport host nearly 1.6 million passengers, a 17% increase just from the year before.
Airport director Brian Sprenger credits the growth in Bozeman and Montana State University, along with access to Yellowstone National Park, Big Sky, and even the Yellowstone Club, for drawing the hundreds of thousands of passengers to southwest Montana.
The airport is already working on an expansion that will add four new gates, and just last year it cut the ribbon on the state's largest parking garage.
Records for Bozeman Yellowstone are being broken left and right, but with one airport handling one-third of all of Montana's air passengers, the airport itself is practically flying to finish its upgrades in time to accommodate for the passenger demand.
“It becomes a big challenge to have the infrastructure that’s necessary to accommodate all of those people," says Sprenger. "We saw some of those [passenger numbers] coming over the past two years and that was a lot of the reason why we pushed forward the terminal expansion and getting that going. We wish we would have been about six months ahead of where we are now, but we’re also glad that we didn’t wait any longer.”
And there's no end in sight, with the airport already on track for another record-breaking year. Sprenger says current ticket sales are seeing increases in seats similar - if not a little more - than last year.