BOZEMAN- American Airlines is adding new direct flights from Bozeman to Los Angeles, plus the airport's first service directly to Philadelphia.
Several new flights from Los Angeles, New York and a direct flight to Pennsylvania will be servicing the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport.
“We started service to the East Coast to Newark back in 2012 and we continue to see that east coast demand grow,” Airport Director Brian Sprenger said, “[more] marketing efforts have been including the east coast,...and we’ve seen it just [develop] very strongly.”
American will be offering a nonstop flight from Philadelphia.
Sprenger says they were specifically hoping for flights to Pennsylvania to boost tourism and the business community.
“It’s a tremendous increase in seats compared to what we’ve had,” Sprenger said, “we started out with 76 seats a day on American four years ago,…we’re at 876 seats on a Saturday this coming summer on American alone.”
Daryl Schliem, president of the Bozeman Chamber of Commerce, says they'll be able to speak with more financial investors from the East Coast.
The chamber president says whenever there is a new direct flight there is direct correlation to new home mortgages being taken out from area banks.
Sprenger added they are always in talks with airlines and sees potential growth to east coast markets on the horizon.
Here's the new flight schedule. Note that some flights will run seasonally:
Departure Airport
Departure Time
Arrival Airport
Arrival Time
Frequency
Dates
Los Angeles
12:15 p.m.
Bozeman
3:45 p.m.
Daily
June 4 – September 8
Bozeman
4:30 p.m.
Los Angeles
6:15 p.m.
Daily
June 4 – September 8
New York (LGA)
11:15 a.m.
Bozeman
2:15 p.m.
Saturday
June 6 – September 5
Bozeman
3:05 p.m.
New York (LGA)
9:20 p.m.
Saturday
June 6 – September 5
Philadelphia
8:40 a.m.
Bozeman
11:25 a.m.
Saturday
June 6 – September 5
Bozeman
12:15 p.m.
Philadelphia
6:30 p.m.
Saturday
June 6 – September 5