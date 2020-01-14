Boy Scout troop fixes fence after DUI leaves Bozeman family picking up the pieces

Weather Alert

...BRIEF HEAVY SNOW SHOWER MOVING THROUGH SOUTHWEST MT... AT 12 PM, BRIEF HEAVY SNOW SHOWERS ARE MOVING EASTWARD, ALONG A LINE FROM NEAR BOZEMAN, SOUTHEAST TO NEAR DILLON. THE HEAVY SNOW SHOWERS WILL AFFECT AREAS NEAR BOZEMAN, BELGRADE, FOUR CORNERS, ENNIS AND BIG SKY. VISIBILITY WILL FALL TO UNDER A HALF MILE FOR A SHORT TIME, AND ROADWAYS COULD BECOME SNOW COVERED AND SLIPPERY. THIS INCLUDES PORTIONS OF HIGHWAY 191 FROM BIG SKY TO BELGRADE AND INTERSTATE 15 FROM BELGRADE TO BOZEMAN PASS. NEW SNOW ACCUMULATIONS WILL GENERALLY BE LESS THAN ONE HALF INCH, BUT UP TO AN INCH IS POSSIBLE IN HIGHER ELEVATIONS.